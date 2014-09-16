Following comments on the Today programme by presenter Justin Webb that the violin is more "difficult" than the guitar, two musicians have spoken out in defence of their instruments.

Speaking on the programme, John Etheridge, an internationally acclaimed jazz guitarist, conceded that "initially the guitar is easier", but added that "the techniques involved in playing the guitar to a higher level are just as demanding and in no way inferior to the violin".

Tasmin Little, international solo concert violinist, explained that the bow is a particularly challenging element of her instrument to learn:

"You can be doing everything right on the violin but as 90% of tonal production comes from the bow, as long as your bow isn't working, nothing's going to work."

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 16 September.