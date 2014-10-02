Holly Johnson in Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Video

Holly Johnson on 80s music, HIV and art

The singer and songwriter Holly Johnson, the front man of Frankie Goes to Hollywood, has recorded a new album.

It is 30 years since the single Relax hit the headlines, and he spoke to Breakfast about the "rebellious" 80s, living with HIV, and his return to art school.

