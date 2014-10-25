Media player
Paris Picasso museum: Guided tour by artist's grandson
Paris's world-renowned Picasso museum is reopening after being closed for five years for renovations and expansion.
The Musee Picasso houses thousands of works that were in the artist's possession when he died in 1973, and were made over to the state by his family in lieu of taxes.
Ahead of Saturday's reopening, Pablo Picasso's grandson Olivier Picasso showed BBC News around the museum, focussing in particular on his grandmother - Picasso's lover and muse Marie-Therese Walter.
Video journalist: Hugh Schofield
25 Oct 2014
