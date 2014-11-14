Video

A Latin enthusiast in Rome has launched the world's first Latin puzzle book.

Hebdomada Aenigmatum, which translates as "Weekly Puzzles", is a compendium of crosswords, word games, Sudoku and and news, all written in Latin.

The editor of the magazine, Luca Desiata, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that he wanted to give Latin fans something "fresh and fun" beyond classical literature.

Eleanor Dickey, professor of classics at Reading University, said the crosswords were "not too hard" and that Latin students would only need a "year or two" of experience to be able to do them.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on 14 November 2014