Alfie Boe
Video

Opera singer Alfie Boe: 'I stopped drinking for my voice'

Opera singer Alfie Boe, nicknamed "the people's tenor", has released his new album Serenata.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he explained how keeping healthy and not drinking alcohol was one of the ways he was keeping his voice clear.

  • 17 Nov 2014
