Meet the voice coach who teaches actors how to do accents
Accents are tough for actors. Commons examples include mangled American accents and terrible Cockney.
There always seems to be a particular problem with Scottish voices. Jude Law has been brushing up on his Aberdonian accent for his latest role as a submariner in the film "Black Sea".
Today programme presenter Sarah Montague spoke to Barbara Berkery, a voice and dialect coach, and the actor Isla Blair, currently performing in Made in Dagenham.
First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday 1 December.
01 Dec 2014
