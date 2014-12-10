Video

Britain's first ever sci-fi film, dating back to 1913, has been restored as part of a special project by BBC Arts and the British Film Institute.

A Message from Mars follows the story of a Martian, who is sent to Earth as a punishment for misbehaving.

The silent film has been given a new soundtrack, composed by creative director Matthew Herbert.

Brian Robinson from the BFI told BBC Breakfast: "Anything that's last for 100 years is going to have some elements of decay... those had to be painstakingly removed."

