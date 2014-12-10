Media player
Britain's first ever sci-fi film 'Message from Mars' restored
Britain's first ever sci-fi film, dating back to 1913, has been restored as part of a special project by BBC Arts and the British Film Institute.
A Message from Mars follows the story of a Martian, who is sent to Earth as a punishment for misbehaving.
The silent film has been given a new soundtrack, composed by creative director Matthew Herbert.
Brian Robinson from the BFI told BBC Breakfast: "Anything that's last for 100 years is going to have some elements of decay... those had to be painstakingly removed."
10 Dec 2014
