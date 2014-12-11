Media player
Elvis Presley items on show in the UK
Graceland is famous as the home of Elvis Presley and visited by millions each year, but now his fans in the UK can also get a glimpse of some of his most famous belongings.
Hundreds of items of memorabilia including clothing and cars have been put on display at the O2 Arena.
Tim Muffett reports.
11 Dec 2014
