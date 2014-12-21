Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
I Saw Three Ships, performed on the Andrew Marr Show
The BBC Singers, conducted by David Hill, were joined by pupils from Glebe Primary and Canons High School to sing I Saw Three Ships on the Andrew Marr Show.
UK viewers can watch the Andrew Marr Show in full for 30 days.
-
21 Dec 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-30567842/i-saw-three-ships-performed-on-the-andrew-marr-showRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window