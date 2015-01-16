Video

An abandoned brutalist building in western Scotland is to be preserved as the first ever "modernist ruin".

Built in the 1960s, St Peter's Seminary in Cardross has been called a masterpiece of architecture and was awarded the prestigious Riba gold medal and given Grade A listed status.

Now, less than 50 years after it first opened, the building is a wreck.

The Catholic Church have now given the seminary to artist Angus Farquhar, who is planning to create a new arts venue and then preserve the rest of the site as a ruin that can be safely visited.

Work on removing asbestos is about to begin and fundraising for the rest of the project is under way.

Angus Farquhar gave the BBC the first tour of the building after taking control of the site.