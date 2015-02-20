Willy Russell: Educating Rita is still relevant

Video

Willy Russell's hit play Educating Rita has returned to Liverpool for its first professional production in the city for 13 years.

The Liverpool playwright, who also penned Blood Brothers and Shirley Valentine, says the story of the ambitious Rita's attempts to better herself is still relevant 35 years after its premiere.

He spoke to BBC One's Inside Out North West about its enduring appeal. The full interview can be seen in the north-west at 19:30 GMT on Monday and then online.

Educating Rita is at the Liverpool Playhouse until 7 March.