Sir Terry Pratchett's death 'was not suicide', publishers confirm
The author Sir Terry Pratchett has died peacefully at the age of 66, with his family around him, his publishers have confirmed.
He had a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, during which time he became a vocal campaigner for more research into treatment of the disease.
He was also an advocate of assisted suicide for those who have the illness but the BBC's Nick Higham was told he did not end his own life.
12 Mar 2015
