Amy Winehouse
Amy Winehouse documentary 'misleading' says father

The family of Amy Winehouse have criticised a new documentary about her life which is being shown at this year's Cannes Film festival.

The singer's father called it "misleading", but the film-makers say it was made with "total objectivity".

Emilia Papadopoulos reports.

  • 28 Apr 2015
