Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Amy Winehouse documentary 'misleading' says father
The family of Amy Winehouse have criticised a new documentary about her life which is being shown at this year's Cannes Film festival.
The singer's father called it "misleading", but the film-makers say it was made with "total objectivity".
Emilia Papadopoulos reports.
-
28 Apr 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-32495030/amy-winehouse-documentary-misleading-says-fatherRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window