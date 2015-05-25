Video

This week on what would have been Joseph Brodsky's 75th birthday, a memorial museum dedicated to him, A Room and a Half, opened in St Petersburg.

It is based in the rooms of the communal apartment where the writer lived before emigration to the US in 1972.

The opening was largely nominal, as the renovation in the apartment is not yet complete. After the ceremony the museum closed again - until at least the end of the year.

Alexander Kan from BBC's Russian Service was there on one of the final days before the opening.