BB King's funeral service
Video

BB King comes home for his final farewell in Mississippi

The funeral of blues legend BB King has taken place in Indianola, Mississippi.

The 'King of the Blues' died in Las Vegas two weeks ago, and expressed his wish to be buried in the state where he grew up.

Hundreds of mourners filled the Baptist church to bid him a final farewell.

Catharina Moh reports.

  • 31 May 2015
