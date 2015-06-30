Media player
Video
Kenya's Lupita Nyong'o on a mission to save elephants
Kenya's Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o has returned to her country with a mission to save wild animals.
This is the first time she has been back in Kenya since winning an Oscar.
She spoke to the BBC's Anne Soy about her passion for elephant conservation and how she felt to be at home after making her mark on the global stage.
30 Jun 2015
