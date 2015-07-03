Media player
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson on his cancer recovery
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson has told the BBC he is on the mend after his treatment for tumours on his tongue.
The 56-year-old told entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson although his head had been "cooked pretty effectively", he was feeling ready to celebrate and expects to be singing again soon.
He was speaking at the O2 Silver Clef Awards in London, where Iron Maiden picked up the award for outstanding contribution to music.
03 Jul 2015
