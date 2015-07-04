Why isn’t there more booing in theatres?

Video

How should audiences respond if they don't like what they see on stage? Suffer in silence or make their feelings known? Well, this week some members of the audience at the Royal Opera House booed, after seeing a graphic scene.

The director has since made what have been described as "small adjustments" to the production.

For this week's vlog, our arts editor Will Gompertz went to London's Tricycle Theatre - which is more used to standing ovations - to ponder why there isn't more booing in theatres.