Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tony Hall: 'Strong licence fee deal for BBC'
The BBC director general Tony Hall says he has negotiated a good deal for the BBC, despite the announcement the corporation will have to shoulder the cost of free licence fees for the over-75s.
Mr Hall told Nick Higham he had been in negotiations "over the last few days" and that he now had a commitment to modernise the licence fee as well as having it capped to inflation.
-
06 Jul 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window