BBC Director-General Tony Hall
Tony Hall: 'Strong licence fee deal for BBC'

The BBC director general Tony Hall says he has negotiated a good deal for the BBC, despite the announcement the corporation will have to shoulder the cost of free licence fees for the over-75s.

Mr Hall told Nick Higham he had been in negotiations "over the last few days" and that he now had a commitment to modernise the licence fee as well as having it capped to inflation.

  • 06 Jul 2015
