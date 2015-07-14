Fans have queued at bookshops for the midnight release of Harper Lee's Go Set a Watchman.

The book is set 20 years after the events of Lee's 1960 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel To Kill a Mockingbird, but was actually written beforehand.

The story of racism and injustice in the fictional town of Maycomb in the American South went on to sell 40 million copies and be studied in schools around the world.

Some of those who queued spoke to the BBC about what the original book means to them and reports that the new book portrays the honourable lawyer Atticus Finch as racist.