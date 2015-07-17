Placido Domingo in Nabucco ROH 2013
Video

Placido Domingo’s Operalia competition is his legacy, he says

Placido Domingo is in London to conduct La Boheme at the Royal Opera House.

Alongside this he is also rehearsing the contestants in his opera talent competition Operalia.

The finalists perform at the prestigious venue on Sunday.

Newsnight's Katie Razzall reports.

