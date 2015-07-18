Media player
Video
Latitude festival celebrates 10 years
Latitude is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with headliners Noel Gallagher, alt-J and Portishead.
In the past the festival has played host to Pet Shop Boys, Paul Weller, Kraftwerk and Elbow to name a few.
This year it is expected to be bigger than ever with 30,000 people due to attend across the four days.
Dawn Gerber looks back at the festival's history.
18 Jul 2015
