The music of Cilla Black

Video

Discovered in the Cavern Club in Liverpool - Cilla Black topped the UK charts twice in 1964, with Anyone Who Had A Heart and You're My World. Then followed a string of hits through to the early 1970s.

Here we celebrate Cilla's music - and see how the star was caught on camera at the height of her singing career.

Images copyright Getty Images and BBC. Photofilm by Paul Kerley.

Music by Cilla Black - Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart, Step Inside Love, Something Tells Me, You're My World.