Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Olympic' sand sculptures on display at San Diego competition
Sand sculptors from around the world are competing in San Diego, California at the annual US Sand Sculpting Challenge.
The four-day festival, which began on Friday, has as the theme the run-up for US athletes to the Rio Olympics in 2016.
One of the sculptures features the transgender former Olympian, Caitlyn Jenner, who won gold in the decathlon as Bruce Jenner.
-
05 Sep 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-34162154/olympic-sand-sculptures-on-display-at-san-diego-competitionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window