Sand Sculpture in San Diego showing transgender athlete Caitlyn, formerly Bruce, Jenner
'Olympic' sand sculptures on display at San Diego competition

Sand sculptors from around the world are competing in San Diego, California at the annual US Sand Sculpting Challenge.

The four-day festival, which began on Friday, has as the theme the run-up for US athletes to the Rio Olympics in 2016.

One of the sculptures features the transgender former Olympian, Caitlyn Jenner, who won gold in the decathlon as Bruce Jenner.

  • 05 Sep 2015
