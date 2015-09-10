Purin, a nine year-old female beagle, catching football
Goal-keeping dog breaks Guinness World Record

A beagle dog in Japan has broken her own Guinness World Record for catching mini-footballs in her paws.

Purin, who is nine, is one of the latest record-holders to be announced to mark the publication of the 60th edition of the book.

She caught 14 balls in one minute, beating her previous record of nine.

