Goal-keeping dog breaks Guinness World Record
A beagle dog in Japan has broken her own Guinness World Record for catching mini-footballs in her paws.
Purin, who is nine, is one of the latest record-holders to be announced to mark the publication of the 60th edition of the book.
She caught 14 balls in one minute, beating her previous record of nine.
10 Sep 2015
