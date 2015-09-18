Ballet students
Genee International Ballet Competition underway in London

Young dancers from around the world are gathered in London for the Genee International Ballet Competition.

Candidates receive intensive coaching before taking to the stage for the Semi-finals.

Three medals are then awarded at the final stage, gold, silver and bronze in the male and female category.

