Sir Elton John and Vladimir Putin
Russian Elton John prankster admits 'Putin call'

A recording of a phone call in which Sir Elton John was tricked into thinking President Vladimir Putin had called him to discuss gay rights, has been aired on Russian TV.

Vladimir Krasnov and Alexei Stolyarov phoned the singer after he told BBC News he wanted to meet Mr Putin to discuss gay rights in Russia.

During their call, one played the part of the president, speaking in Russian, while the other translated his remarks.

