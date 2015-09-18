Media player
Why are LGBT-themed films in vogue in Toronto?
Notable at the Toronto International Film Festival this year are films devoted to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender - or LGBT - themes.
Pictures with LGBT characters have taken some of the most high profile slots at the festival perhaps reflecting wider forces in the culture which have propelled gay and transgender stories to centre stage.
Talking Movies' Tom Brook reports.
18 Sep 2015
