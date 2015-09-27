Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Banksy theme park Dismaland to be made into refugee shelters
Banksy has said that all the fixtures and timber from his theme park Dismaland will be sent to Calais to build shelters for people in the camps there.
The theme park in Weston-super-Mare is closing and will be dismantled.
Jon Kay reports from Dismaland.
27 Sep 2015
