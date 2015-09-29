Video

He's best known for his knowledge and love of history. But for his latest project Simon Schama has combined that with another of his great passions - art.

In a new series - called 'The Face of Britain' - Simon explores the power of the portrait in our country's history.

Simon told BBC Breakfast about how Winston Churchill reacted unfavourably to a painting commissioned to mark his 80th birthday, and how photographer Charlie Phillips captured the flavour of Notting Hill in the 1960s and 70s.

'The Face of Britain', starts Wednesday 30th September at 9pm on BBC Two.