It is the moment Lauren Child's millions of fans have been waiting for - the release of a new Charlie and Lola book.

The last original Charlie and Lola story - one not based upon the popular television programme - was published five years ago.

In that time, among other things, Child has published a series of Ruby Redfort novels aimed at older children.

But the popular brother and sister duo are now back in a book about numbers, called One.

BBC News went to visit Child in her home studio to find out how she brings the characters to life.

Video Journalist: Alex Stanger

Footage courtesy of Lauren Child/Tiger Aspect