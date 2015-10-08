Meryl Streep - one of Hollywood's most successful actors - has spoken out about sexism in the film industry, saying that even she receives less pay than male co-stars.

The Oscar-winning actress plays women's rights activist Emmeline Pankhurst in the film Suffragette, which premiered in London on Wednesday.

Protesters angry at what they describe as "cuts to domestic violence services" targeted the premiere, with some laying down on the red carpet.

Sarah Montague spoke to the leading actors Meryl Streep and Carey Mulligan.