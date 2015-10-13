Video

Live BBC News Channel coverage from London's Guildhall for the announcement of this year's winner of the Man Booker Prize for fiction.

The prize will be presented by the Duchess of Cornwall.

The shortlist of authors and titles is as follows:

Marlon James (Jamaica), A Brief History of Seven Killings

Tom McCarthy (UK), Satin Island

Chigozie Obioma (Nigeria), The Fishermen

Sunjeev Sahota (UK), The Year of the Runaways

Anne Tyler (US), A Spool of Blue Thread

Hanya Yanagihara (US), A Little Life