Video

In the new film Trumbo, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston portrays real life Hollywood screenwriter Dalton Trumbo.

Trumbo was blacklisted by the Hollywood studios after he refused to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee at the height of America's anti-communist witch hunts more than half a century ago.

The film also includes a strong performance by Dame Helen Mirren who portrays the anti-communist Hollywood gossip columnist Hedda Hopper.

Talking Movies' Tom Brook reports.