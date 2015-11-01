One Direction fans outside Sheffield Arena
One Direction: Cheers and tears at final tour date in Sheffield

Fans of One Direction had an emotional night at Sheffield Arena, as the band performed the final date of their world tour.

They are taking a break until March 2016 - but have added that they fully intend to come back.

The BBC's Colin Paterson reports.

