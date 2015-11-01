Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
One Direction: Cheers and tears at final tour date in Sheffield
Fans of One Direction had an emotional night at Sheffield Arena, as the band performed the final date of their world tour.
They are taking a break until March 2016 - but have added that they fully intend to come back.
The BBC's Colin Paterson reports.
-
01 Nov 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-34691911/one-direction-cheers-and-tears-at-final-tour-date-in-sheffieldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window