Advertisers are increasingly worrying about people avoiding or blocking traditional adverts, so they are becoming more sophisticated.
New technology now enables product placement to be tailored to the audience of the programme.
China's online video and TV distributor Youku this week announced a deal to use such digital product placement in its shows.
The BBC's David Sillito finds out more.
11 Nov 2015
