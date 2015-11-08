Video

His YouTube channel has over six and a half million viewers, but it is unlikely you have ever heard of Joseph Garrett.

The 24-year-old from Hampshire is the voice and creator of one of the internet's biggest stars, Stampy Cat.

The online feline leads players through the hugely popular video game Minecraft, building his own world and commentating as he goes.

With an average of over 150 million views per month, his popularity has now sealed a book deal, with Joseph moving from screen to page with the release of Stampy's Lovely Book.

Here, Joseph and Stampy join fans Amber and Seth for a masterclass in Minecraft.