Largest Alexander Calder exhibition opens at Tate
An Exhibition of works by the inventor of mobiles Alexander Calder goes on display at the Tate Modern.
It is the largest retrospective of his mobiles with works from Brazil, Paris and New York all seen together for the first time.
Eighty years on from their original inception curator Ann Coxon says the 100 works in the show are all 'utterly unique'.
Alexander Calder: Performing Sculpture runs at Tate Modern from November 11 to April 3 2016.
Video Journalist Sophie van Brugen.
10 Nov 2015
