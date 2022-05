This November sees the unveiling of The Suggestionists, the first art exhibition from renowned artist and designer Jamie Hewlett, at London's Saatchi Gallery.

Presenting three new bodies of work, The Suggestionists reveals an entirely different side of Hewlett, albeit one that is still shot through with the same inimitable sense of wit and mischief with which he has made his name.

The BBC's Brenda Emmanus had a sneak preview.