Geddy Lee
Geddy Lee on the past, present and future of Rush

Rush singer and bassist Geddy Lee has said he hopes the band's touring days are not over.

The Canadian rock band completed a 40th anniversary North American tour this summer amid rumours it might be their last.

Earlier this week it was reported drummer Neil Peart considered himself "retired".

Geddy Lee spoke to BBC News about his hopes for the band's future.

  • 09 Dec 2015
