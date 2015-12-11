Charm, dons and guns: Petula Clark's night out with Sinatra
This weekend marks the centenary of the birth of Frank Sinatra.

Singer Petula Clark met Sinatra when he was recording a cover of one of her biggest hits, Downtown.

Speaking on the Today programme, she recounted the night she spent with the great crooner – that showed him at his charming best and threatening worst.

