Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Review 2015: The year in film
Film critic Mark Kermode takes a look back at the big releases of the year, sorting his festive favourites from the Christmas Turkeys, in Review 2015: The year in film.
-
23 Dec 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window