The French composer and conductor, Pierre Boulez, who is regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern classical music, has died at his home in Germany, aged 90.

Boulez was the chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic but was best known as a champion of the avant-garde.

He once said that music was not there to "please people", but to "disturb them."

David Sillito assesses the impact of his life for BBC Radio 4.

Photo of Pierre Boulez Credit: AFP