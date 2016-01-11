Media player
The many faces of Bowie
Ziggy Stardust and beyond - remembering David Bowie's many guises and 16 of his greatest songs.
Images from BBC, Getty Images and AP.
Music by David Bowie - Space Oddity, Oh You Pretty Things, Changes, Starman, Ziggy Stardust, Rebel Rebel, Young Americans, Fame, Sound and Vision, Heroes, Fashion, Let's Dance, China Girl, Blue Jean, Absolute Beginners, Life on Mars.
Photofilm by Paul Kerley.
11 Jan 2016
These are external links and will open in a new window