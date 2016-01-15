Pals DiCaprio and Hardy on new film
Tom Hardy says he has Leonardo DiCaprio to thank for his Oscar nominated role in The Revenant.

The actor was speaking at the UK premiere of the movie, which the pair filmed in freezing conditions over a nine month period.

Both Hardy and DiCaprio have been nominated for Oscars for their roles in the film, which has received a total of 12 Academy Awards nods.

