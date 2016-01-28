Jack Black and Angelina Jolie
Video

Angelina Jolie and Jack Black's kung fu moves

Jack Black does it in his pyjamas, Kate Hudson likes hiding behind her panda, J.K. Simmons stays hydrated and Dustin Hoffman finds the whole thing daunting.

The cast of Kung Fu Panda Three have been talking about how they get into character on set.

  • 28 Jan 2016
