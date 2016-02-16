Media player
Meet the twin sisters who play four-handed piano
Four-handed piano started as a way to take orchestral music into smaller venues but it has turned into an art form.
Twin sisters Hourshid and Mehrshid Afrakteh started playing together in Iran.
The BBC's Sam Farzaneh met them in Canada to hear their story.
Edited by Olivia Lace-Evans
