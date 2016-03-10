Media player
Actor Laurence Fox sorry for swearing at a heckler
Actor Laurence Fox has apologised for swearing at a member of the audience who had been muttering audibly in the front row during a performance of The Patriotic Traitor at London's Park Theatre on Tuesday.
The audience saw Fox step out of character - that of French statesman Charles de Gaulle - and chastise the heckler with robust language.
"If someone is hell-bent on heckling, they are ruining it for everybody," he explained to Sarah Montague on the Today programme. "It becomes an un-performable play, the play stops at that moment."
(Image: Laurence Fox. Credit: BBC)
10 Mar 2016
