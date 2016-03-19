Media player
Painting the faces of Japan's crowded cities
Japan has been the focus of many a photographer but very few artists - at least foreign ones. Carl Randall is a British figurative artist who wanted to know more about the island nation.
Several bursaries allowed Randall to spend extended periods of time in Japan, sketching, painting and drawing thousands of people - in crowds, on trains, in shops and at play - in his bold and distinctive style.
He spoke to Dan Damon about his art and the people depicted in it.
19 Mar 2016
