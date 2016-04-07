Media player
Video
What is letterpress art?
Alan Kitching has spent his career as a celebrated letterpress artist. He experiments with typographic design to create art works that have been exhibited around the world.
A former teacher at the Royal College of Art, Kitching has had a lifelong love of combining letters with design.
Alan gave BBC News a rare look inside his workshop to show how he makes his pieces.
07 Apr 2016
